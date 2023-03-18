Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Donald Trump, former US President, has announced his own arrest. © Scott Olson/AFP

Donald Trump drops a bombshell on his own social media platform: The US President expects to be arrested in a few days.

WASHINGTON, DC – Former President Donald Trump has spoken out on his social media platform Truth Social, announcing nothing less than his own arrest. He expects to be arrested next Tuesday (March 21). Trump therefore called on his supporters to protest.

“The overwhelmingly leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday next week. Protest, take back our nation!” Trump wrote in an angry, all-capitalized message.

Donald Trump announces his own arrest and warns of “radical leftists”

His supporters called on Donald Trump to “take back the country” that would be destroyed by “radical leftists” and was already “dead”. The allegations against him were all made up, the 2020 election was stolen. At the time, Trump had lost to the incumbent US President. The native New Yorker has not admitted his defeat to this day.

In his message, Donald Trump made major allegations against the prosecutor’s office in Manhattan, New York. The former US President has been under investigation there for years. Trump is suspected to have ordered a hush money payment to erotic actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Attorney Michael Cohen reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 on behalf of Trump. Trump, in turn, is said to have repaid the money in installments to his then legal counsel.

Donald Trump could be arrested next week

In the United States, a jury decides whether to indict a case after the prosecutor has presented evidence. US media such as the news channel Fox News assume that this will happen in the case of Donald Trump in the coming days. Representatives of the judiciary and the police are to meet at the beginning of the week to discuss how to proceed. Donald Trump himself wants to run again for the presidency in the USA in 2024. (dil/dpa)