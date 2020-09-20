L.According to media reports, an envelope containing the poison ricin was sent to the White House. The letter was addressed to US President Donald Trump and was intercepted this week, reported the news channel CNN on Saturday citing security agency staff.

The “New York Times” wrote that the envelope came from Canada according to investigators. The competent authorities have now examined the incident. There is no danger to public safety.

The authorities tried to determine whether other similar letters could have been sent. The White House and the Secret Service declined to comment.

With the highly toxic ricin Letters with labels (even small amounts can be fatal) had already been sent to President Barack Obama and the then New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2013.

also read “This is deadly stuff”

All mail for the White House is now sorted and checked in a different location before it reaches the US president’s seat, CNN said. The substance can be fatal even in small amounts.