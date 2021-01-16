The storming of the Capitol by his supporters and his refusal to acknowledge that he had lost the election was devastating for Donald Trump. The president ends his term with the highest unpopularity rates, according to two surveys.

The one carried out by the research center Pew Research shows that only 29% of Americans considers that Trump has done his job well at the head of the country, rates never seen in his four years in office.

The report even maintains that 76% believe that the real estate mogul “has behaved unacceptably since his defeat”, by refusing to acknowledge the triumph of Democrat Joe Biden, and during his supporters’ assault on the Capitol on January 6.

Donald Trump’s refusal to recognize the triumph of his Democratic rival and the support he gave to the violent supporters who took over Parliament, were decisive for the image fall. (EFE)

In fact, 68% of those polled reject that Trump continues to be a factor to be taken into account in North American politics, and three-quarters believe it must take responsibility for the assault on Parliament.

Regarding the elections, 67% of those polled blame a large part of Trump’s defeat on your previous unsubstantiated complaints about the unreliability of voting by mail in United States.

More than half of the respondents, 55% consider the inability of the president to manage the coronavirus pandemic as another determining factor in his failure for reelection.

A survey of the Quinnipiac University endorse these data by pointing out that Trump’s approval rating is currently 33%, while their disapproval reaches 60%.

The handling of the pandemic, which he minimized on several occasions, also played against Donald Trump, according to the latest polls. (EFE)

“Trump’s voters also became more critical of their candidate’s post-election behavior. The proportion of his supporters describing his behavior as substandard it has doubled in the last two months, from 10% to 20% “says Pew Research.

At present, within the republican scope Trump has an approval of 75%, when during the general election it was 95%.

The CNN indicates that the employer will be the first president -since surveys are conducted- to finish their first term with an approval below 40% and with a negative net disapproval (approval-disapproval) of more than 50%.

Most American presidents tend to see a rise in their second-term approval ratings, including those who are unsuccessful in second elections, something that Trump does not.

From Franklin D. Roosevelt to the present most US leaders tend to end up with a positive image of 60%.

