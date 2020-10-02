After the corona infection became known, the quotas on the much-noticed election markets for the president crash. The financial markets are also reacting disgruntled. Because another trend-setting project is now on the brink.

Donald Trump’s corona infection marks a turning point for the US election campaign. What’s next, how is Trump and his wife Melania? And what does that mean for US politics? Analyzes and assessments here live on our TV show.

I.In January, the US President was certain that everything would be fine. In February, Donald Trump prophesied that the coronavirus would go away “like a miracle”. In March he saw the light at the end of the tunnel. Now, almost exactly a month before the election, he is infected himself. And then his attitude in the past falls on his feet.

This can be seen on the election markets. There Donald Trump’s quotas downright plummeted overnight. His re-election is therefore becoming increasingly unlikely. Above all, however, there is growing uncertainty about how things will continue in the USA in the coming weeks. And that in turn makes the financial markets shake.

also read

The crash of Trump on the election stock exchanges began after the speech duel with his challenger Joe Biden. Before that, the latter was ahead of Trump with a rate of 54.5 to 45, according to the election observation site RealClearPolitics. That widened to 61.3 to 39.3 by Thursday – so the gap had doubled. Now, however, the odds are already 65 to 31. The difference applies to bets on other candidates, for example two percent also bet on Vice President Mike Pence – they apparently expect Trump to die and then his Vice President and win.

also read

The election exchanges are a good barometer of sentiment, as they react much faster than the polls could. These still need a few hours or days before they can publish new figures based on surveys after the president became aware of the infection. The bettors on the stock exchanges also bet real money – so these are not fun bets.

Source: WORLD infographic

But in addition to the election exchanges, the financial exchanges also reacted to the news on Friday morning. The Dax fell 1.4 percent at the start, the euro fell, the US dollar and the gold price rose as investors fled to safe havens.

“Trump’s infection with the coronavirus raises too many open questions in a delicate phase of the election campaign, the answers of which investors are now trying to assess,” says Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. After the already shaky trading days, there is now further uncertainty. “And if there’s one thing the stock exchanges can’t stand, it’s uncertainty.”

Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at the broker Axi, fears that the buying mood of investors will increasingly wane in the coming weeks. Because not only the uncertainty about the outcome of the president’s health and the outcome of the election has risen, the fate of the economic stimulus package that the USA is currently trying to put together is also in the stars.

The House of Representatives yesterday voted 214 against 207 votes for a program worth 2.2 trillion US dollars. But there the Democrats have the majority. In the Senate, however, where Trump’s Republicans dominate, this package is unlikely to get through. Because they want to pay a maximum of $ 400 unemployment benefits per week, for example, instead of the now planned $ 600. Overall, they want to spend around $ 600 billion less.

Ultimately, however, it depends on this stimulus package whether and how quickly the battered US economy can recover, and this in turn has a direct impact on companies’ sales and profits and thus on their share prices.

However, the mood can turn again very quickly – also when it comes to Donald Trump’s chances. Because in the last election, the betting exchanges were strongly wrong. A month before the vote, Hillary Clinton had an even bigger lead than Joe Biden now, with a rate of 78-22. On election day, the ratio even reached 88-13 – it was known to be very different.

also read

It is different this time that Trump is no longer mistakenly viewed by large parts of the population as having no chance. The general mood against which the bets are placed is different from 2016.

But if Trump falls ill only slightly and recovers quickly, he could meet with more approval from the population, said Yako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo. That was the case, for example, with the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He was able to distinguish himself as a strong man by overcoming the infection. Trump could also achieve something similar. “However, the illness hinders his options in the election campaign and the time before the election is running out,” says Sera.