Every US President in the White House had owned a dog for 120 years. Not so Donald Trump: The 74-year-old reveals himself to be a true dog enemy.

Washington – Barack Obama, George Washington, Ronald Reagan: Almost all past US presidents also brought a dog to the White House. Donald Trump, on the other hand, put an end to the “First Dogs” tradition after 120 years.

Why Donald Trump is apparently a dog hater and what that could mean for him in the upcoming US election in November 2020