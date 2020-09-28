Six weeks before the US presidential election, Those are revelations that could be explosive for Donald Trump. The New York Times publishes an investigation into the tax situation of the President of the United States. “He paid no income tax for ten years“, ensures the newspaper. The daily went through 20 years of Donald Trump’s statements and discovered barely believable figures.



According to New York Times, “Donald Trump paid $ 750 in federal taxes in the year he was elected and $ 750 in his first year in the White House“. The US president brushes aside these revelations. “It’s fake news, totally made up“, tries to justify the American president. According to the daily, the Republican billionaire would have largely escaped tax, because he declares more losses than gains. Some of its companies, and its golf courses, in particular, would be in deficit. Unlike his predecessors, Donald Trump has always refused to make his tax returns public.

