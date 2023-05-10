Donald Trump did sexually abuse E. Jean Carroll, according to jury in the case

The former president of the United States donald trump He was found guilty this Tuesday of “sexual abuse” and defamation, but not of rape, in the case resulting from the complaints of the writer E.Jean Carroll.

Carroll accused Trump of having raped her in the fitting room of a New York department store in the mid-1990s, and also of defaming her when she decided to make her complaint public in a book she published in 2019.

The former president, however, has denied her accusations, calling her a liar and that she is “mentally ill.” Carroll sued him last year for assault and defamation.

The jury hearing the case for the rape and defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll by former President Donald Trump reached a verdict in record time.

Retired to deliberate shortly before noon, and discounting the hour’s lunch break, the jury needed less than three hours to reach a unanimous agreement.

The judge had spent an hour and a half this morning explaining in a detailed way what the different accusations meant and the associated concepts consent, sexual assault, forced touching – that were elucidated in the case of rape, or the existence of a will to do damage in the case of defamation.

Trump has not appeared in all this time, while the writer has done so in all sessions during the two weeks that the trial has lasted.