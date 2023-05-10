Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Donald Trump did sexually abuse E. Jean Carroll, according to jury in the case

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in World
0
Donald Trump did sexually abuse E. Jean Carroll, according to jury in the case


close

Trump

Jean Caroll did not use the word “rape.”

Jean Caroll didn’t use the word “rape.”

The jury deliberated and made a decision in record time.

The former president of the United States donald trump He was found guilty this Tuesday of “sexual abuse” and defamation, but not of rape, in the case resulting from the complaints of the writer E.Jean Carroll.

See also  Turkey records a significant decrease in Corona injuries

Carroll accused Trump of having raped her in the fitting room of a New York department store in the mid-1990s, and also of defaming her when she decided to make her complaint public in a book she published in 2019.

The former president, however, has denied her accusations, calling her a liar and that she is “mentally ill.” Carroll sued him last year for assault and defamation.

The jury hearing the case for the rape and defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll by former President Donald Trump reached a verdict in record time.

Retired to deliberate shortly before noon, and discounting the hour’s lunch break, the jury needed less than three hours to reach a unanimous agreement.

The judge had spent an hour and a half this morning explaining in a detailed way what the different accusations meant and the associated concepts consent, sexual assault, forced touching – that were elucidated in the case of rape, or the existence of a will to do damage in the case of defamation.

See also  Earthquake Turkey, 17 year old pulled alive from the rubble after 248 hours

Trump has not appeared in all this time, while the writer has done so in all sessions during the two weeks that the trial has lasted.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Donald #Trump #sexually #abuse #Jean #Carroll #jury #case

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Saudi Arabia decides to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria

Saudi Arabia decides to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result