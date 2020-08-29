Current statements by women in the Trump family don’t make the US president look good. Now there is speculation about audio recordings from First Lady Melania.

Donald Trumps niece has a devastating book on him US presidents written, and his older sister also said up Tape recordings nothing good about him.

has a devastating book on him written, and his older sister also said up nothing good about him. Now voice recordings of his wife are supposed to Melania Trump have appeared.

have appeared. Another Disclosure book according to the complains First lady among other things about extramarital affairs Trumps – what observers say with his Voters could be bad.

Washington – A few weeks before US election 2020 * the media is also increasingly about how Donald Trump *, the incumbent US President, not only politically, but also Private behaves. Mainly because members of the Trump family recently turned to the media: After his niece’s revelation book, which was already published in German Mary Trump and released audio recordings of his older sister to the public Maryanne Trump Barry (“Lying” and “cruel”) are current invective of Trump a lot more spicy – because they should be from his wife Melania Trump * come.

Confidante of Melania Trump publishes book: “Harsh Remarks” about Ivanka

Like the British one, among others Guardian reports, plans Stephanie Winston Wolkoff to launch a book on September 1st. The title: “Melania & Me”. According to the article, according to her publisher, Wolkoff is one former confidante of the First lady and the reporter Yashar Ali wants to have learned that Wolkoff took up talks with Melania Trump in this position – which of course should be part of the book.

While the British newspaper is in their report on the mention of “Harsh remarks” Melanias to trumps Daughter Ivanka limited, goes author Margaret Carlson of the tabloid magazine The Daily Beast in your Summary more in detail.

Birther Melania wins night by NOT plagiarizing @Michellebama. Loses by speaking in the Rose Garden she clear cut to stage hubby’s ILLEGAL campaigning. Watch for TheTapes Sept. 1. #Melania #RNCConvention #FLOTUS https://t.co/9lncFdwB5h – Margaret Carlson (@carlsonmargaret) August 26, 2020

Trump Family Revelation Book: First Lady Melania Frustrated With His Affairs?

Accordingly, Melania should be on the recordings over numerous Affairs Trumps have complained about with Stormy Daniels or the playmate Karen McDougal. Carlson names the book a “Must-read” and concludes that these statements could influence Trump’s election result, as those are considered conservative Evangelics are one of his large support groups. The book should go to the publisher Simon & Schuster appear, who is already Trump’s niece Mary Trump and ex-safety advisor John Bolton published.

Melania Trump at Republican Congress: “He’s the best for our country”

At this week’s Republican Congress, Melania Trump campaigned for her husband’s another term in the Rose Garden of the White House. “I’m here because we need my husband four more years as president and commander in chief of the armed forces. He’s the best for our country, ”she said.

Angry about affairs? First-Lady Melania Trump appeared at the Republican party conference as a supporter of her husband. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The former Model out Slovenia is the third wife of the president and a rather inconspicuous first lady: The 50-year-old usually stays in the background, big speeches are not her thing. At her party conference speech in 2016, there were allegations that she was with the then first lady Michelle Obama copied. Melania has been married to Trump since 2005, and the couple have a son, 14-year-old Barron. The first lady repeatedly caused a sensation with gestures that were interpreted as a sign of distance from her husband. Scoffers like to describe Melania as a prisoner in the White House. In several biographies, however, the 50-year-old is described as independent, self-confident and assertive. (frs with material from AFP) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © Brendan Smialowski / AFP