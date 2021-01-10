Following the storming of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, the Democrats want to initiate a new impeachment procedure against the elected American president this Monday. Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu told CNN that the Democrats would propose a resolution to impeach Trump in the House of Representatives on Monday. “We expect a vote in plenary next week.” He and his colleagues would prefer that the Republican resign himself or that Vice President Mike Pence take steps to impeach him.

Lieu is co-author of the draft resolution, which lists a single charge against Trump: “incitement to riot”. Trump is accused of inciting his supporters at a rally before the storm on the Capitol. Five people were killed in the riot at the Capitol, including a police officer. In the draft resolution, Trump is described as “a threat to national security, democracy and the constitution”. Trump would be the first president in history to have two impeachment proceedings opened.

New president from January 20th

Trump is leaving office with the swearing-in of his Democratic successor Joe Biden on January 20. Before that, a judgment in the Senate in an impeachment process is virtually impossible, even if the House of Representatives decided to open it next week. In addition to Trump’s impeachment, the draft resolution also provides for him to be banned from future government offices. This would deny him a possible candidacy in 2024. According to the Democrats, the procedure is also about setting an example after the attack on parliament.

Meanwhile, three other suspects have been arrested because of the unrest. The Washington prosecutor said it included Jacob Chansley, who broke into the Capitol with a headdress made of fur and horns, a painted face, a bare torso and a spear with a national flag – pictures of him made the rounds around the world. A suspect named Adam Johnson was also caught by police for allegedly stealing the lectern of the Chairwoman of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in the Capitol.

A member of the West Virginia House of Representatives, Derrick Evans, was also reportedly arrested. He is said to have shown a video of his intrusion into the Capitol live on his Facebook page. Evans announced his resignation on Saturday. The public prosecutor said the three men were accused of illegally entering a specially secured building. In total, the cases of 18 alleged rioters are pending before a federal court.

The arrests increase the pressure on Trump. The documents published by the prosecutor show that Chansley himself called the FBI on Thursday and identified himself as a man with the horned headdress. He also stated that he had traveled to Washington from Arizona because the president had called all “patriots” to the capital for Wednesday. Trump condemned the attack on parliament only a day late and after massive criticism.