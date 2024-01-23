Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary this Tuesday, January 23which paves his way in search of a second term in the November presidential elections in the United States against Democrat Joe Biden

According to projections released by American television, The favorite in the primaries and former president of the United States (2017-2021) won the elections in New Hampshireahead of his former ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, 52.

(We invite you to continue reading: The 5 keys to the New Hampshire primaries; why Biden is not on the ballot).

Haley congratulated him on his victory in this small northeastern state, where he has many supporters, but stated that “the race is far from over”. And he warned Republicans that converting

Trump as a candidate is a “victory for Biden” on November 5.

Nikki Haley giving a speech.

Everyone is going to vote for me again (…). (Joe) Biden is the worst president in the history of this country

Trump wants revenge on Biden since his electoral defeat in November 2020, which he has never acknowledged. His determination is such that the four criminal trials and several civil lawsuits against him will not stop him.

“Everyone is going to vote for me again (…). (Joe) Biden is the worst president in the history of this country,” he said hours before the polling stations closed. Participation has been “very high”, according to local authorities, cited by the cnn.

Trump, 77, has a loyal fan base and won the Iowa primary on January 15 with a huge lead over Ron DeSantis, who ended up throwing in the towel despite finishing second and Haley third.

(Also: Trump thanks Ron DeSantis for support and attacks his Republican rival Nikki Haley).

Former President Donald Trump.

After his victory this Tuesday, Democrats already assume that the Trump-Biden duel will be repeated in November. The results confirm that “Donald Trump is almost assured of the Republican Party nomination, and that the MAGA movement, which denies elections and opposes freedom, has completed its takeover” of the political party, the party said in a statement. Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez.

MAGA is the acronym for the Trump slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Trump, with his “extremist agenda,” which has previously cost Republicans elections, “He is heading directly into a showdown in the general election where he will face the only person who has defeated him at the polls: Joe Biden”adds the president's team.

Democrats were also holding primaries this Tuesday in New Hampshire, but without ballots with Biden's name due to disagreements with the local branch of the party.

Biden has traveled to Virginia (east) with his Vice President Kamala Harris to defend at a rally the right to abortion, threatened or already largely prohibited in some states governed by Republicans.

(Also: the US will cooperate with Ecuador to combat drug trafficking and generate employment).

US President Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump is the main person responsible for taking away this freedom in the United States“he stated in a speech interrupted several times by pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting against the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Biden, 81, points the finger of blame at the Republican because he hopes to attract votes with this issue, as he did during the midterm elections.

Trump boasts that the elimination of the constitutional protection of the right to abortion has been possible thanks to his appointment of several conservative justices to the Supreme Court, which made the decision.

In practice there are no major programmatic differences between

Trump and Haley but of nuances and tone. On immigration, for example, both are in favor of closing the border with Mexico, but Trump goes further by accusing migrants of “poisoning the blood” of the country.

New Hampshire represents only 22 delegates out of a total of 1,215 who will officially nominate the Republican candidate in July in Milwaukee. But compared to more conservative states, it is revealing for taking the national pulse and the upcoming primaries, given that unaffiliated voters are allowed to vote in both the Republican and Democratic party primaries.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO