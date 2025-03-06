Finally, Mexico and the United States left suspended again, for the second time since Donald Trump returned to the White House, his announced commercial war.

Trump decided to postpone 25% tariffs to T-MEC products until April 2, … After a call with President Claudia Sheinbaum in which progress would have been contemplated in the fight against fentanyl traffic.

Sheinbaum said that in the call with Trump he explained that Fentanyl seizures on the side of the United States have fallen by 41%. The figure emanates from a series of Mexican government policies that have completely given the reverse to the security strategy of their predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who did not drive a confrontation with drug trafficking.

Sheinbaum has promoted the destruction of laboratories, frozen cartels resources and has deported drug lords to the US that had open processes in Mexican justice.

This Thursday the president presented, in the National Palace, a graphic of the United States Customs and Border Agency, which said he explained to Trump in the conversation.

«Many thanks to President Donald Trump. We had an excellent and respectful call in which we agreed that our work and collaboration have given unprecedented results, in the framework of respect for our sovereignty, ”said Sheinbaum in the social network X.

“We will continue working together, particularly on migration and security issues, which include reduction in the illegal crossing of fentanyl to the United States, as well as weapons towards Mexico,” he said.

Cooperation

For his part, Trump said: “After talking with Claudia Sheinbaum, I have agreed that Mexico will not be obliged to pay tariffs on anything that exports to the United States under the T-MEC Agreement.” He added: «This agreement will be in force until April 2. I did it as a sample of respect for President Sheinbaum ».

Trump also highlighted his relationship with Mexico and thanked Sheinbaum for his cooperation in the fight against irregular migration and fentanyl traffic.

The president suspended the mobilization he planned for Sunday in the Zócalo Plaza in Mexico City, where she would announce retaliation to Trump’s tariffs.

Sheinbaum now announced that the event he convened on Sunday will be a festival, where he will even take advantage of the reform of the Judiciary, one of the most controversial measures promoted by his predecessor in the position, López Obrador, and that establishes that the judges must be chosen by the popular vote.

«We will continue working together and on Sunday we are going to make a festival. I will explain what we are doing in passing and talk about the reform of the Judiciary, ”he said. “But I will explain the achievement of this agreement between the presidents, and among our peoples, and we will invite musical groups there to celebrate with the people of Mexico,” he said.

The postponement of tariffs to April 2 also affected Canada.