Police violence and urban riots are at the heart of the American countryside. For two hours, President Donald Trump came Tuesday, September 1 to Kenosha (Wisconsin), first to traders, those who agreed to receive him, such as, for example, a former owner of a shop burnt during the riots: “I thank President Trump for coming“he declared. For several days, in this city of 100,000 inhabitants, clashes have taken place in the streets following the arrest on August 23 of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African-American targeted by seven bullets in the back. In Kenosha, Donald Trump did not pronounce the name of the victim. In front of the city police, he especially condemned what he calls “anti-american riots“.

A verbal outcry towards his electorate: the day before his trip, he had already made remarks deemed shocking on the ultra-republican channel Fox News. “Shoot a guy in the back several times… they cracked like in a golf tournament, they missed the shot by a yard, people crack“, he had launched on the television set. In Kenosha, the family of Jacob Blake reacted strongly:”All we ask is that he keep his outrageous words away from our familyAmerica is more divided than ever. With 63 days before the election, its result seems totally uncertain.

