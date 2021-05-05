While waiting for Facebook’s decision on the status of his account, former United States President Donald Trump already has a new channel to communicate with his followers, after having their access to Mark Zuckerberg’s social network and also to Twitter suspended.

It’s about the platform ‘From the desk of Donald J. Trump’, which features videos of the former White House leader and statements from ‘Save America’, his political action committee (PAC).

A Trump family source told a Fox News what “it’s just a way of communication” and that “this system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

Said followers can sign up to receive notifications when the former president issues a message from the platform, something similar to the operation of other social networks.

Nevertheless, unable to respond to updates that Trump shares, but you can give a ‘I like’ and share them through your own Facebook and Twitter accounts.

In section ‘About’ The website also includes a praise of the Trump administration and statements of the purposes of its PAC.

“We are committed to defending innocent life and defending the Judeo-Christian values ​​of our foundation,” reads one of the statements. “We believe in freedom of expression and in fair elections we must ensure that fair, honest, transparent and safe elections are held, where every legal vote is counted,” it added.

Who is in charge of managing the site is the company Campaign Nucleus, a digital firm founded by Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager.

Facebook could give you back your account

Trump will know if he can return to Facebook this Wednesday, the date when the Supervisory Board, a semi-independent body of the social network, plans to announce its decision.

If the board rules in favor of the former president, Facebook has seven days to reset your account. If he ratifies the decision of the social network, the predecessor of Joe Biden will remain “suspended indefinitely.”

The account was suspended for inciting the violence that sparked a deadly riot on Capitol Hill on January 6. The following day, Facebook and Instagram silenced their accounts, stating at the time that they would be suspended until “at least” the end of their term, on January 20.

Trump’s Facebook account was suspended on January 7. Photo: Reuters

In a short video posted on his social media accounts, Trump had urged supporters to “go home” while repeating false accusations about the integrity of the presidential election.

Facebook’s move came after Trump was banned from Twitter, his favorite place to reach his millions of followers on social media.

Trump vs. Social media

The former president of the United States signed an executive order in May last year that opened the door to a possible Cataract of Lawsuits Against Twitter, Facebook and Other Tech Giants, in a new step in the war that he launched against social networks, an important weapon in his electoral campaign.

He accused them of having “unchecked power to censor, restrict, mold, hide, alter virtually any form of communication.”

The fierce showdown began when Twitter posted a tag to two Trump tweets to warn supporters that they should check the presidential information, implying that it could be false or biased.

The bird’s social network came out to defend itself as did Facebook, which published: “It is a platform where different points of view can be expressed. We believe that we have to protect freedom of expression at the same time that we take care of our community from harmful content, including those that seek to prevent voters from exercising their right. These rules apply to everyone, “said the firm.

