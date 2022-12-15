Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Donald Trump’s “big announcement” sparks wild speculation. Recent polls paint a bleak picture for the ex-president.

+++ 4.41 p.m.: Just in time for Donald Trump’s big announcement, his popularity ratings are plummeting. According to a recent survey by Quinnipiac University, only 31 percent of registered voters have a good opinion of the former president. 59 percent reject it. These are according to the US news portal Newsweek the worst scores Trump has had in this poll since it was first surveyed in 2015.

+++ 3.36 p.m.: Another possible announcement by Donald Trump could be his return to Twitter, according to British TV broadcaster Sky News. The former president had one of the most successful Twitter accounts ever with @realdonaldtrump – until the short message service blocked the account after the storm on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, announced after a vote that Trump’s account would be released again. The former president, however, politely declined. He remains true to his own social network, Truth Social.

Is Donald Trump unpacking about Ron DeSantis?

+++ 1:58 p.m.: What will Donald Trump announce? The question concerns them United States, after the former president promised a big announcement in a bizarre video. And what role does Ron DeSantis play in this? Florida’s governor is considered a promising Republican candidate for the presidential nomination. In a current poll, DeSantis pulls Trump away. In turn, shortly after the midterms, he had threatened to make dirty details about DeSantis public if he competed. DeSantis has not yet confirmed this, but the moment for the first dirt campaign of the 2024 US election could come earlier than previously thought.

Update, 10:45 a.m.: The idea of ​​a Superman production is not new to Donald Trump. The former president already flirted with it during his tenure. After his corona infection, Trump planned, according to the New York Timesto show his fans in the Superman costume when he was discharged from the hospital.

Donald Trump, here at an event just after the midterms, wants to announce something “big”. © WADE VANDERVORT/AFP

Donald Trump promises “big announcement” in new video

First report: Palm Beach – The former president is stepping back into the spotlight. Donald Trump has promised a “big announcement” for Thursday (December 15). In a video shared by Trump on his social media platform TruthSocial posted, he said, “America needs a superhero!”

The announcement is followed in the video by a comic drawing by Donald Trump himself, ripping his shirt and tie off his body and revealing a kind of superhero suit under his clothes. Instead of the “S” that Superman wears on his chest, Donald has a red T. Like the Kryptonian, comic Donald shoots laser beams from his eyes. The golden lettering of Trump Tower in New York City can be seen in the background of the scene.

Donald Trump, here as a superhero, announces big things on Truth Social. ©Screenshot

Donald Trump: speculation about the former president’s big announcement

Donald Trump’s announcement comes a month after the former president announced on Nov. 15, 2022, that he intends to run again for president — despite a heavy defeat days earlier at the midterms for Republicans under his leadership. The rocky start to his re-election campaign continued in the coming weeks. Scandals followed over dinners with anti-Semites and ultra-nationalists, bad polls within his own party and convictions in court against his real estate group.

So it stands to reason that Donald Trump will now try to draw attention back to his 2024 campaign. “Pure speculation – but he could announce that he’s running as an independent candidate,” said Todd Starnes, host of the Trump-friendly TV network FoxNews. Other assumptions revolve around Trump announcing his candidate for the post of vice president. Other voices, also on Fox News, sound almost hopeless, assuming that Trump would want to announce that he would not run for office himself, but rather slip into the role of the “kingmaker”. (Daniel Dillman)