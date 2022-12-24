Donald Trump may be responsible for at least four crimes in relation to the events of January 6, 2021, when thousands of his most fanatical followers stormed the United States Capitol to interrupt the protocol certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the elections of Two months before. The final report of the special commission of the House of Representatives of this monumental bipartisan work was published this Thursday after interviewing more than a thousand witnesses, including some of the closest collaborators of Donald Trump in the White House, and reviewing more than 140,000 documents. The Committee has presented a devastating account of the facts in which Trump appears as the leader of a conspiracy to deny the electoral result. Trump was aware of the lie at all times. The charges that the commission recommends are obstruction of an official act (in this case, the certification of the result), conspiracy against the State, lying to the institutions and, the most serious, insurrection. The decision to charge, something unprecedented in history, corresponds to the Prosecutor’s Office, which is carrying out its own investigation in which more than 900 people have already been prosecuted, and has appointed a special prosecutor.

The report destroys any attempt to relativize what happened on January 6, either because the assault on the Capitol failed in its ultimate objective, or because it had the appearance of being a spontaneous attack of collective anger and without resistance. The truth that will go down in history is one, and it is undeniable. The assault was led by organized far-right groups, but was carried out by thousands of previously non-violent Trump fans who believed they were defending the president from him. The challenge for this commission was to convey the seriousness of what happened not to experts or politicians, but to ordinary citizens. The commission has designed and planned its sessions for television and has explained the facts to millions of viewers with an extraordinarily educational docudrama format, which will mark a before and after in the way in which parliamentary investigations are conducted, often victims of political posturing and the desire for leadership. Those videos and tweets are perhaps his most important legacy. Because that man cornered in a Florida mansion intends to be president again. Whether he fails ultimately depends on a large majority of Americans accurately understanding the danger he poses to democracy.