The former tenant of the White House will have to pay a compensation of 5 million dollars

The former president of the United States Donald Trump was convicted of having sexually assaulted the journalist and writer Jean Carroll in 1996 and for having defamed her at a later time, when he had denied the sender any accusation by defining the woman as a person ready to invent everything in order to have visibility and sell her book.

The verdict for Trump — The verdict was reached tonight, early morning in the US, come on 9 jurors called to evaluate the case in the Manhattan civil court where Elizabeth Jean Carroll filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for sexual assault to her 27 years ago.

What had happened — The facts at the center of the civil trial date back to the beginning of 1996, when Carroll was in the Bergdorf Goodman department store from New York. The reporter had met Trump by chance, who had asked her for help buying a gift for a woman.

The conversation, according to the story of the writer, had moved to the lingerie department and, from there, in one of the dressing rooms. At that point Trump would have kissed her, closing the dressing room door behind them, and forced to undergo sexual intercourse. The whole thing, according to what emerged during the trial, would have lasted about 3 minutes.

Trump has always denied everything — The former US president, however, had denied everything, claiming to never having met Jean Carroll. Today, a few days after the trial that opened on April 25, a jury made up of 6 men and 3 women found Donald Trump guilty of sexual assault and defamationsetting a 5 million dollar compensation that the former tenant of the White House will have to pay to Jean Carroll.

Donald Trump did not take part in the proceedings, but in recent days he appeared in a short recorded video in which he called the allegations against him "ridiculous and disgusting". Today, after the reading of the verdict, a dry comment came from the former president of the United States: "It's a shame".