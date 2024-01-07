First modification:
The former president of the United States resumed the electoral race. The former Republican president tried to convince his youngest followers with an all-or-nothing speech in which he also attacked his biggest opponent, current President Joe Biden. His path to the White House still has some obstacles, such as his illegibility in two states and the accusations against him for the assault on the Capitol in 2021.
