No doubt the words of Xiaomi founder Lei Jun were taken literally by the US Department of Defense. From 2,000 to 20,000 employees in a decade, the CEO of the Chinese electronics giant explained a few months ago deploying a strategy “similar to that of the guerrilla, or perhaps of a special operation unit. For its worldwide development. Now surrounded by a “great standing army” of young brains, the “lone commander at headquarters”, in his own words, no longer acts alone in order to “win protracted struggles and, above all, wage a full-scale war. . We went from a band of guerrillas to a large standing army, ”he delights.

Joe Biden will be able to lift this blockage

A few days before the end of Donald Trump’s mandate, however, the Pentagon strikes a last blow in the trade war that the United States is waging on China to prevent it from climbing to the world’s number one spot. Thus, in a statement published on January 14, the Defense announced the addition of the smartphone manufacturer to the list of “communist military enterprises” alongside eight other organizations. US citizens are now unable to invest in the Chinese giant and shareholders will have to sell their shares by next November if President-elect Joe Biden does not reverse these sanctions.

The title drops after the announcement of the sanction

Xiaomi has already announced that it is bringing an action and indicates “that its products and services are for civil and commercial use”. In a statement, the company “confirms that it is not owned, controlled or affiliated with the Chinese military and that it has no connection with the Chinese military company defined by the NDAA (authorization law of the national defense, NDLR). The company will take the appropriate measures to protect its interests and those of its shareholders ”as the stock plunged 10% after the US announcement.

Second largest manufacturer in China and third in the world behind Samsung and Huawei, Xiaomi holds 12.1% of the world market (against 11.1% for Apple). The firm thus profited from the sanctions decreed against Huawei and the Covid-19 pandemic which upset Apple’s production due to the shortage of components. Lei Jun, who has always assured that “Steve Jobs was the best businessman the world has ever known”, thus surpassed the “master”.

Trump’s determined crusade

The placement of Xiaomi on this blacklist differs, however, from the inclusion of Huawei on the “Entity list” which falls under the US Department of Commerce and prevents national companies from doing business with the company in question. Thus, Huawei, sanctioned for its equipment manufacturer activities particularly in the 5g sector, no longer benefits to date from the Android operating system developed by Google. The sanctions against Xiaomi are therefore less important. After the banning of 8 Chinese applications earlier this month, they are however proof that Donald Trump is determined to lead his crusade against new Chinese technologies, one of the linchpins of his economic diplomacy on which Joe Biden is called upon to pronounce . According to a Pew Research Center poll, 73% of Americans have a low opinion of China, an increase of nearly twenty points since the real estate mogul came to power in 2017.