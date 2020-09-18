President Donald Trump of America congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Trump said that Prime Minister Modi is a great leader and a loyal friend. President Donald Trump has also shared a photograph of his ‘Namaste Trump’ program with Prime Minister Modi, which also features America’s first lady Melania Trump. The picture is from Motera Stadium in Gujarat where Trump and PM Modi addressed a meeting this year.This year in February, 125000 people gathered from all over the country to watch the Namaste Trump program. In this program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ‘new history’ has been written. PM Modi and Trump have been working together on regional and global issues. The two leaders often talk on the phone. During the Corona virus epidemic, the two leaders have raised the level of cooperation to unprecedented levels. Trump sent ventilators to India.

Earlier, other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. Also appreciated his personal contribution to deepen India’s relations with their countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on 17 September 1950. He is 70 years old.

In a letter to Modi, Putin said, “My best wishes on your 70th birthday.” Praising the Prime Minister, Putin said that Modi’s functioning as the Head of Government of India has brought him prestige and honor at the international level. Putin told Modi, “Under your leadership, India is successfully on the path of socio-economic, scientific and technological development”.

In a letter posted on the website of the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, Putin said, “Your personal contribution is immense in strengthening the special strategic partnership between the two countries.” The President said that friendly relations between him and Modi are valuable. He said, ‘I look forward to constructive dialogue with you and to work together on issues of bilateral and international agenda. I sincerely wish you good health, happiness and success. ‘

At the same time, Britain’s Prime Minister Johnson took to Twitter to congratulate ‘friend’ Modi on his birthday and hoped to meet him soon. Johnson tweeted, ‘Many best wishes to my friend Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. I hope to see you soon. ‘ The last meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France last year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Modi on her birthday. In a letter to Modi, Merkel wrote, ‘Accept my best wishes on your 70th birthday. On this occasion, I want to thank you for the reliable and constructive cooperation between us. He said, ‘Over the past few years we have been successful in further strengthening the traditional good relations between India and Germany. I have good memories of our meeting during the intergovernmental consultations between India and Germany in November last year.