Monday, August 21, 2023
Donald Trump confirms that he will not participate in the Republican nomination debates

August 21, 2023
Donald Trump confirms that he will not participate in the Republican nomination debates

The first Republican debate will take place on August 23 in Milwaukee.

Former US President Donald Trump (20017-2021) confirmed today that he will not participate in the debates of the Republican candidates for the White House, the first of which will take place on August 23 in Milwaukee.

Trump went to his Truth Social platform to confirm what was already expected: that he will not be in debates among the group of Republicans seeking to be their party’s presidential candidate in next year’s elections.either.

“The public knows who I am,” said Trump, who also noted that he also knows about his “successful” Administration, after which he highlighted the areas in which his government took action.

“Therefore, I will not participate in the debates!” said the former president, who faces several legal cases in New York, Florida, Washington, DC and Georgia.

Among the requirements to participate in the debate, the Republican Party requires that candidates sign a loyalty pledge to support whoever is finally elected as their candidate, to which Trump refused.

It has been reported to the media that instead of going to the debate Trump will attend an interview with Tucker Carlsonwho worked until this year for Fox News and now has a space on the networks.

See also  Weapons in schools, in 8 Regions it is already a reality. It is being tested in 30 high schools

EFE

