Through his account on his social network, Truth Social, the former president of the United States Donal Trump confirmed that on Thursday he will appear in court in Atlanta, Georgia, that he will be tried for alleged interference in the 2020 elections in this southern state, according to court documents published this Monday.

(Also: Trump will have to post $200,000 bail to avoid jail in Georgia)

“I will go to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be arrested by a far-left prosecutor,” the former president wrote.

(Keep reading: Donald Trump confirms he will not participate in the Republican nomination debates)

Earlier it was learned that the Georgia state court imposed a $ 200,000 bail on the former president to avoid jail after being charged with trying to reverse the results of the 2020 elections in that state.

Payment of that bond will allow the Republican to regain his freedom once he has turned himself in to the Fulton County (Georgia) prison, where You have until Friday at noon to appear and be dated.

(In Context: Why is the Georgia indictment a bigger challenge for former President Trump?)

Trump was indicted last week on 13 counts by a Georgia grand jury for trying to rig the results of the 2020 election in that state, where incumbent Democrat Joe Biden won narrowly.

Among the crimes he is accused of is violating the RICO law, commonly used against mafia bosses, which could lead to several years in prison if proven during the trial.

(Also read: Trump’s defense asks to delay one of the trials against him until April 2026)

For this crime, the Court asks for $80,000 bail, while for each of the other 12 it asks for $10,000, for a total of $200,000.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE