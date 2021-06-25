OfJosef Forster shut down

Donald Trump made it into the White House thanks in part to support from his family. After his inglorious departure, the backing is likely to crumble.

West Palm Beach / Munich – In the Trump house, the house peace hangs crooked. At least that’s what the US news channel reports CNN and cites sources close to the Trump family. In January of this year, Donald Trump had to vacate his desk in the Oval Office for his successor Joe Biden, but Trump continues to express displeasure about the lost election, reports CNN and cites former White House employees, campaign team members, administrative officials and friends of the Trump family.

Trump’s nagging about the allegedly stolen presidential election seems to be causing displeasure in Donald Trump’s family. Ironically, his “favorite child” and her husband keep their distance.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: Is the relationship with Donald Trump broken?

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were considered key advisors during Donald Trump’s tenure as US President. Ivanka accompanied her father on trips and was, for example, at the G20 summit in Hamburg 2017 at the side of the ex-president. Jared Kushner’s word also had weight with the ex-president. The 40-year-old acted as chief advisor on Trump’s staff and was one of Donald Trump’s closest confidants.

But the relationship is said to have worsened. “They weren’t there for the usual spring and summer events in Mar-a-Lago,” quoted CNN a family friend. One possible reason: After Trump’s election and the storming of the Capitol by militant supporters of the ex-president, the reputation of the family suffered. The Trumps had a bad stand with business partners and friends in fashionable Manhattan, so that Ivanka in particular was working towards an image improvement, as the insiders said CNN to report.

The relationship between husband Jared Kushner and Donald Trump is particularly tense. “Basically, Trump never completely trusted Jared,” an anonymous source told the news channel. The announcement by Kushner that a book about the Trump era would be released in the White House caused resentment. “Everyone knows that Trump hates it when others receive the attention he deserves,” said a confidante CNN. The distrust between Trump and Kushner has grown. Successors are now getting into position for the advisory post.

Donald Trump Jr. defends his father and shoots President Biden

While Ivanka is torn between loyalty to her father and improving her image, Donald Trump Jr. has long since sided with the ex-president. The 43-year-old justified the statements and actions of his father and shot “rumble” against his successor Joe Biden in short videos on the Internet platform. This is lazy and not up to the office, so Trump Jr .. Parallels to his father stand out: He uses a similar rhetoric to discredit political opponents.

But Donald Trump Jr. is not only looking for closeness to his father in his speeches, the two also come closer geographically. The Trump son’s new villa in the posh town of Jupiter is just a few minutes’ drive from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida. As insiders report, Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are often guests of the ex-president. It appears that Donald Trump Jr. is positioning himself to succeed Ivanka Trump as his father’s closest adviser. (jjf)