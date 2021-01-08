Following the chaos that shocked the United States and the world on Wednesday, President Donald Trump condemned the violence on Thursday unleashed on Capitol Hill “as firmly as possible,” according to White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

“I want to be clear: the violence that we saw yesterday in our nation’s Capitol was horrific, reprehensible and contrary to American values,” the spokeswoman remarked in a brief statement to the press.

McEnany added that “those who violently besieged” the Capitol, on the day that both houses of Congress were to meet to confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential election, are the “opposite” of everything he “stands for” the Trump administration.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany tried to distance herself from the protesters who stormed Congress Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS

On Wednesday hundreds of supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during the crucial parliamentary session. The unprecedented siege ended with four dead, dozens injured and detained, and huge damage to the building.

On Wednesday, Trump had justified on Twitter the attitude of his followers, who in principle were demonstrating peacefully in Washington to reject the alleged “fraud” in the elections and show their rejection of Biden.

Although the president later sent messages calling for calm, his reaction was harshly criticized by the opposition and within his Republican Party.

In addition, Trump, who still did not recognize his defeat in the elections, blamed his vice president, Mike Pence, who was presiding over the session in Congress, for the chaos generated by not having granted powers that the Constitution does not grant him to revoke the electoral victory of Biden during the legislative session.

McEnany insisted on Thursday that Wednesday’s acts “are unacceptable and those who break the law should be judged with the full weight of the law.

Some supporters of Donald Trump continued to express their support for the president on Thursday near the Capitol in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg

“What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the rights of the First Amendment of the Constitution (which guarantees freedom of assembly) of the thousands who came peacefully to raise their voices in the nation’s capital,” he said.

He stressed that the people in the Capitol “are working to ensure an orderly transition power”.

Following these violent acts, the White House spokeswoman called on Americans to unite: “Now is the time for the United States to come together to reject the violence we have seen together.”

Source: AFP, EFE and DPA

