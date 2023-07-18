Donald Trump claims to be the target of judicial investigation for assault on the Capitol

The former president of the United States Donald Trump affirmed on Tuesday that he had received a letter from the prosecution in which he was named as the target of the investigation. about the attack by his supporters on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“The upset Jack Smith, prosecutor of the Department of Justice of (US President) Joe Biden, sent a letter (…) that affirms that I am a TARGET of the investigation of the Grand Jury on January 6 (sic)”, Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

That day, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to prevent the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden from being certified.

The former president, a favorite among Republicans for the nomination of a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, said he was given “a very short window of four days” to appear before a grand jury, “which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

File photo of the storming of the capitol on January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

“This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total use of law enforcement as a political weapon,” Trump said. The same prosecutor has charged him with handling confidential government documents after he left the White House.

*With AFP