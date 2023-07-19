Former United States President Donald Trump is under investigation after receiving a letter from the special counsel targeting him in connection with his alleged involvement in the January 2021 storming of the Capitol in his attempt to allegedly reverse the results of the November 2020 presidential election, which was won by incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden. If so, it would be his third indictment in four months.

The allegations against Trump centered on his attempts to contest the election results and his refusal to acknowledge the victory of his Democratic rival Joe Biden. For months, Trump lobbied officials and spread unsubstantiated accusations of massive voter fraud against him.

These efforts culminated in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when thousands of supporters of the former president stormed the US Legislative building with the aim of interrupting the certification of electoral votes that was taking place in the Senate at that time. .

The special counsel’s letter has sparked speculation about a possible indictment against Trump. Possible charges could include conspiracy and obstruction of an official process, specifically the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory by Congress. If Trump is accused, it would become the third criminal investigation against him, the second federal, that is, on a national scale.

The ongoing Donald Trump investigations

The investigation led by Jack Smith has shed light on the various efforts by Trump and his allies to keep him in power. Multiple officials in his administration have been questioned, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who was repeatedly pressured by Trump to block the certification of electoral votes in Congress. In addition, the role of lawyers and other advisers to the Republican magnate in promoting unfounded theories and presenting false voters in several key states has been investigated.

This investigation is in addition to other legal proceedings facing Trump in New York for alleged bribery of porn actress Stormy Daniels and for the deliberate possession of classified documentation at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, as well as a separate investigation in Georgia. about attempts to reverse the election results in that state. Despite legal challenges, Trump remains a leading favorite for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election.

Michigan: Felony Charges Against Voters in an Alleged False Voter Scheme

This Tuesday, the attorney general from michigan Dana Nessel announced felony charges against sixteen residents michigan state for his role in an alleged fake voter scheme following the 2020 presidential election.

The state’s 16 Republicans have been accused of submitting a false voters list to try to reverse the results that gave the Democratic Party victory.

“The actions of the fake voters undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also clearly violated the laws by which we administered our elections in Michigan “Prosecutor Nessel said in a statement.

The day of the assault on the Capitol: a dark chapter in the history of the United States

On January 6, 2021, the United States Capitol witnessed an unprecedented event that shook the foundations of the country’s democracy. In a scenario marked by political tension, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the presidential election results.

What started as a peaceful demonstration in support of Trump quickly turned into a scene of chaos and violence. Angry mobs managed to breach security barriers and penetrate the chambers of Congress, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and leaving destruction in their wake.

After using their networks as a platform to launch accusations about the “stealing of elections” by the incumbent Democratic president, Joseph R. Biden, the companies decided to block it after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2020. In the image, Police try to disperse protesters at the US Capitol building with tear gas, in Washington, US, on January 6, 2021. © Reuters – Stephanie Keithr

The assault on the Capitol was condemned both nationally and internationally, as it represented a direct attack on the fundamental pillars of democracy and the electoral process. Images of the mob wreaking havoc inside one of the nation’s most iconic buildings shocked the world and sparked debate about the fragility of democracy and the role of divisive rhetoric in politics.

The growing political tensions in the United States

The accusations and the possibility of a trial have generated a tense political climate. Trump’s rivals, both inside and outside the Republican Party, are in a tricky position when addressing the issue, as they must consider the strong support the former president still commands among many Republican voters.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has called the allegations against him part of a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Through his Truth Social platform, he has criticized the special counsel and the Department of Justice, accusing them of acting under the influence of current President Joe Biden.

The development of this investigation will mark a milestone in the political history of the United States and will have significant implications for the future of Trump and his wall in the political scene of the country.

With EFE, Reuters, AP and local media