US President Donald Trump questioned the credibility of the number of people infected with the corona virus in India and claimed that it was one of the countries that did not disclose the actual number of deaths due to the epidemic.

The first official debate (presidential debate) of President Trump took place on Tuesday night between President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump made this comment in this debate. Biden attacked Trump for tackling the Corona virus crisis, and said the president lied to Americans about the Kovid-19 epidemic. More than 7 million people have been infected in the US due to this epidemic and more than two lakh people have died.

Defending his way of dealing with the current crisis, Trump said that if he had not acted, millions of Americans could have been killed. Trump said, “When you talk about numbers, you don’t know how many people died in China.” You do not know how many people died in Russia. You do not know how many people died in India. They do not tell you the real number. That’s all you understand.

Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the Corona virus, where the Kovid-19 case first surfaced in December last year and later spread worldwide. More than one million people have died due to this and thirty million people have been infected. Biden attacked Trump for tackling the Corona virus epidemic, saying the president had “no plans” to fight the deadly disease and lied to Americans.