What is Donald Trump accused of: the Mar-a-Lago papers

On this occasion, the accusation against former President Donald Trump is for the Mar-a-Lago papers, the hundred boxes with some 13,000 documents, some 300 of them classified, that he took without permission from the White House in January 2021 when he ceased to be president of the United States. One of the most emblematic images that the case has left behind is the one that accompanies this post, the dozens of boxes that were found stored without any type of security in one of the bathrooms of their resort on the east coast of Florida, in the county of Palm Beach.

Today he is summoned before the federal court of Miami to hear the 37 charges of which he is accused: 31 of them, for intentional retention of national defense information contained in as many documents; three, for keeping and hiding papers from federal investigations; two, for falsehood; and the last, for conspiracy to obstruct justice with one of his employees, Walt Nauta.