Former United States President Donald Trump returned to the professional sports scene in that country, this time, to call for a boycott of Major League Baseball after the Major League Baseball announced the cancellation of the All-Star Game in Atlanta, in protest of the new voting law passed in the state of Georgia.

Trump, who during his term had a permanent confrontation with the main professional leagues in the country for considering that they were “politicized” and managers “coerced” by the threats from the players, urged supporters to boycott the competition, through a statement issued by the Save America PAC organization.

The former president claimed that Major League Baseball leadership was “afraid of radical left-wing Democrats,” claiming that the party had pressured Commissioner Rob Manfred to change the venue, due to Georgia’s new election law, recently signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

The mogul also targeted large Atlanta-based corporations such as Coca-Cola and Delta, which issued statements against Georgia law, given that they may follow the same boycott path that Major League Baseball will suffer.

Donald Trump, a lover of sports and high-sounding speeches. (Photo: Yuri Gripas / EFE / EPA)

“Baseball is already losing large numbers of fans,” Trump wrote, “and now they are leaving Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they fear radical left-wing Democrats who do not want a desperately needed voter ID to protect. our choices. “

For his part, Governor Kemp defined the decision of the Major Leagues as a real “madness”, and affirmed that the electoral laws in New York, home of the Major Leagues, were still “stricter” than those of Georgia.

During his presidency, Trump repeatedly criticized the National Football League (NFL) for allowing player protests (consisting mainly of putting one knee on the grass) during the performance of the national anthem before games, something he considered a ” insult “and a” lack of respect “to the whole country.

Colin Kaepernick (right) was the first player to kneel during the United States anthem before the start of NFL games. (Photo: Mike McCarn / AP)

Last year, the then president called the NBA a “political organization” after several teams suspended playoff games in protest of police brutality.

Trump also defined the NBA as a “bought-in” organization by China and alleged that the basketball league had favored its own overseas earnings over support for pro-democracy policies.

His confrontation was also with the NBA stars, led by forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, who refused to visit the White House while he was president.

President Barack Obama with the roster of the 2015 NBA champion Golden State Warriors (Photo: Geoff Burke / USA TODAY Sports / Reuters)

Quite the opposite of what happened to his predecessor in office, Democrat Barack Obama, whom the NBA stars admired and currently have him as an “advisor.”

The players union confirmed that it had consulted with Obama before deciding to boycott several playoff games in protest of George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis.