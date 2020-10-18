“I really like Prime Minister Macron but I asked him how the deal [de Paris] moving forward, they don’t really get there, ”said the President and Republican candidate.

It’s a big blunder. US President Donald Trump, who regularly mocks the supposed blunders of his rival Joe Biden, in turn distinguished himself on Saturday, October 17 by a mistake, by demoting his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to the rank of “Prime Minister”.

During a campaign rally in the state of Michigan, the American president, campaigning for his re-election, wanted to highlight the achievements made during his mandate. After discussing the old free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, since renegotiated by him, Donald Trump gave his opinion on the Paris climate agreement, from which the United States withdrew after its election in 2016.

“You know what I also stopped? The Paris environmental agreement. I really like Prime Minister Macron but I asked him how the agreement was progressing, they are not really getting there.”, said the US president. He and his French counterpart had formed a close relationship soon after the election of Emmanuel Macron, before their relationship deteriorated noticeably.