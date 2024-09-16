The Republican candidate for the White House Donald Trump on Monday attributed his new alleged assassination attempt to the “rhetoric” of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

According to the criteria of

Trump told Fox News that the suspect “believed the Biden-Harris rhetoric, and acted on it.” “His rhetoric is getting me shot,” the former president said.

The Republican was specifically referring to comments by Democrats who have in the past claimed that Trump is a threat to democracy.

On Sunday, the former US president was the target of an apparent assassination attempt in Florida. The Secret Service confirmed that one or more of its agents “opened fire on a gunman” near the edge of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach.

Near the location where he was found, officers found an AK-47 rifle with a telescopic sight, two backpacks and a GoPro camera.

The suspect fled in a black car, but a witness helped police identify the vehicle and authorities were able to arrest the driver.

The man was identified as Ryan Routh, a 58-year-old who once supported Trump but later called him an “idiot” and a “buffoon.” He was obsessed with Ukraine, Taiwan, North Korea and what he called the “end of humanity,” CNN reports.

He even traveled to kyiv after the Russian invasion to participate in protests and expressed his ideas in a self-published book.

Authorities suspect Routh, who owns a small construction company in Hawaii, was planning to attack the former president while he was playing golf. The assassination attempt on Trump took place at around 1:30 p.m. local time on Sunday.

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)