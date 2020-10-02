US President Donald Trump tested positive for the corona virus. He belongs to the risk group. What are the implications for Trump and the 2020 US election?

Donald Trump was infected with the corona virus.

Trump belongs to the corona risk group.

What does a corona infection mean for the US President?

Washington – US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have become infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Trump shared that in a statement Twitter on Friday night (local time) with. “We will be ours Quarantine and recovery process begin immediately. We can get through this TOGETHER! ”But what does the corona infection mean for him US presidents with regard to health aspects and with regard to the US election 2020?

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Coronavirus: Donald Trump infected – he belongs to the risk group

US President Donald Trump played down the corona virus, the consequences of which have been affected since the beginning of the pandemic in the USA more than 200,000 people have died (Source: Johns Hopkins University, as of October 2, 2020), again and again. In the US, more than seven million people have become infected – now you have to Donald Trump count yourself to the group of corona infected people.

At 74 years of age, Trump is now one of them Risk group. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) writes on its homepage, the risk of serious illness from 50 to 70 years of age increases steadily with age. Especially for elderly a coronavirus infection, due to a less responsive immune system, carries the risk of developing a dangerous disease course. According to the RKI, in Germany 86 percent are Covid-19 dead 70 years old or older. One Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, the American counterpart of the Robert Koch Institute, according to June, around a third of Covid 19 deaths in the United States were over 85 years old. The tendency to overweight could also be increased in the course of the disease Donald Trump play a role. Strong obese people belong to the risk group.

At first, little was known about the president’s health. Apparently, he shows no symptoms yet, as well as the First Lady Melania. She shared via Twitter: “We’re fine.” In May it became public that Donald Trump, according to his own statements, as Corona prophylaxis took the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. It doesn’t seem to have had much effect. The effect of the drug is also controversial among experts.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. – Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

US President Donald Trump infected with corona: what does that mean for the US election?

The TV duel between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden recently caused a stir. The 2020 US election will take place on November 3rd. Donald Trump is in the middle of the election campaign – an extremely inopportune time to have to go into quarantine with a corona infection. A number of dates, including two more TV duels on October 15 and October 22, are pending. As lightning evaluations of the first TV debate can be seen, it seems Joe Biden to be ahead of the pack so far. In quick polls of the broadcasters CBS and CNN A majority considered Biden to be more successful than Trump in the debate.

How the US election campaign continues now depends on how the virus takes Trump and how long the US president has to remain in quarantine. (mbr)

List of rubric lists: © Evan Vucci / AP / dpa