Is there a bad air in the White House right before the election? A video gives rise to speculation about the relationship between First Lady Melania and Ivanka Trump.

Washington DC – Last week, the Republican held Political party to the US President Donald Trump their party congress in Washington DC off to focus on the upcoming fall Presidential election and officially elect Donald Trump as their candidate. While Donald Trump* can finally focus on the upcoming election through the nomination, it seems to be in crisis in the 74-year-old’s private environment.

Donald Trump: family dispute just before the election? Bad mood between Ivanka and Melania

The reason for this assumption is at least a video clip from last week. This shows the US presidents* like him on the lawn of the White house stands to accept his nomination and to deliver a speech at the end of the party congress. To the left of the President stands the First ladywho symbolizes constant smiling support for her husband.

Appearance Ivanka Trump. The eldest daughter of US presidents enters the stage from the left to take the place on her father’s right. When the 38-year-old was working on her stepmother Melania came by, Ivanka does not look at them. Of the First lady then freezes the smile on the face. Almost shocked, the 50-year-old looks ahead for a brief moment before catching herself up again and returning to her initial smile.

First Lady Melania Trump appeared to stop smiling as Ivanka, the US president’s daughter, joined them on stage at the Republican convention. More from # RNC2020: https://t.co/w2PwFC2VsR pic.twitter.com/1RrFCsb18Z – SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 28, 2020

Quarrel between Ivanka and Melania Trump? Video from the party conference goes viral on the internet

Ivanka Trump, who also acts as a consultant for her father, greets him warmly with a kiss on the cheek before she takes her place next to the US presidents occupies. The video of the brief moment when it looks like the face of Melania Trump freeze, quickly spread on social networks, where speculation about the relationship between Melania and Ivanka got loud.

Resolute agreement or cool distancing? Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump in the audience at the Republican Congress. © Joe Raedle

There were already reports of a split relationship between the two Trump women *. There is now finally thick air in the White house and that right in the middle of Election campaign? At Donald Trumps Efforts in the fall of its competitors Joe Biden to hit and start a second term in the Oval Office, the possibly tense family situation could be a disruptive factor. Meanwhile, Trump is said to have insulted fallen soldiers. (fd) * merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editors network.

