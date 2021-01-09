A president has never had to vacate the White House because of a successful impeachment. Nevertheless, it is discussed how Donald Trump should go early.

Washington, DC – Every day Donald Trump further than US President Exercising power is one too many – at least that’s what the Democrats in the US House of Representatives think. You want him before January 20th, when Joe Biden taken into office, promoted from the White House. “Impeachment” is the keyword. But it shouldn’t be that easy. In the US, there are two ways that are now being discussed to hold Trump accountable for his tantrums and false statements after the storming of the Capitol, a symbol of democracy in America.

Two ways Donald Trump might have to leave the White House before January 20

This should be known to many Impeachment procedure. Donald Trump himself had to feel in 2019 what it is like to be at the center of such a process in the US Congress. The background to this was the Ukraine affair, in which Trump was accused of having urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj to investigate his democratic opponent Joe Biden. Ultimately, Trump was acquitted.

The impeachment is from US House of Representatives initiated. A simple majority of the MPs is sufficient for an introduction. In the US election in November 2020, the Democrats were able to defend their majority, so this move shouldn’t be a problem once a count is established.

But then the application goes to the second chamber, the US Senate with 100 senators. After the Georgia election there will be 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. Depending on whether witnesses are to be heard, the Senate makes its decision sooner or later. The crux of the matter: one Two-thirds majority is necessary – so 67 senators. At the moment, it doesn’t look like enough Republicans will join in and overthrow Trump via impeachment. Another problem is time: Mitch McConnell of the Republicans poses in a memo about which the Washington Post reported clearly that such a process would not start until January 20, 1 p.m. At that time, Joe Biden should already be acting US President according to plan.

Amendment 25 of the Constitution: Key figure is Vice President Mike Pence

A second route that the Americans could take is via the Amendment 25 of the Constitution. In theory, this process could be faster. According to the article, the president may be declared incapable of “exercising the rights and duties of office”. More often, the item comes into play when presidents are unconscious because of an operation. The Vice-President then briefly manages the business. However, psychological obstacles can also be considered as a reason. Specifically, it concerns the fourth section of the article, which has never been used before.

This morning, @SenSchumer and I placed a call to Vice President Pence to urge him to invoke the 25th Amendment which would allow the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet to remove the President. We have not yet heard back from the Vice President. – Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2021

To initiate this procedure, the Vice President and a majority of the main cabinet members first make a corresponding declaration. A legal opinion from 1985 interpreted 15 ministerial posts as part of this group. The Vice President and these Ministers must convey the written statement to the Chairs of the Senate and House of Representatives. Donald Trump There would still be a chance: the President can object – also in a declaration to the two chambers of Congress.

Impeachment of Donald Trump: Majorities currently not foreseeable

The Vice-President and the relevant ministers can then override the President. After that is the congress at the train. Until a decision by Parliament is the Vice President Acting President, Trump would be out first. Congress will then have 21 days to vote. Two-thirds majorities must be reached in both chambers for the president to be removed from office.

These Majorities not foreseeable here at the moment. However, it is conceivable, for example, that the chairman of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, would delay a vote in this chamber beyond January 20. (cibo / dpa)