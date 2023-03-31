Al Capone was put in jail for tax evasion, despite considering himself the bloodiest capo of his era. Could Donald Trump go to jail for an accounting trick? That remains to be seen, but at the moment he is already the first former president of the United States to be charged with a crime.

The New York grand jury that had been studying the evidence against him for months voted on his indictment yesterday, according to US media sources. The play had been perfect. A rumor spread the day before among the main newspapers assured that it would not have turned out until the end of April. With this, the prosecution sought a bit of calm for this delicate part of the judicial process in which the former president has encouraged his hosts through social networks to prevent his arrest. “Protest, protest,” he wrote in Truth Social. “There will be death and destruction.”

For now, the only thing that will happen is that the prosecution will negotiate with the defense to hand him over to photograph him, take his fingerprints and, maybe, just maybe, symbolically put the handcuffs on him. Trump is accused of having hidden the payment of $130,000 that he made through his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to the porn actress Stormy Daniels so that she would not tell the press a week before the elections about the alleged affair they had shortly after that his wife Melania Trump gave birth to the couple’s son in 2009. Cohen has testified against him and presented the check signed by the magnate, among other compelling evidence.