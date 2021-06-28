Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) greets supporters during his rally in Wellington, Ohio, the first since the Capitol raid on Jan. 6| Photo: David Maxwell/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

Former US President Donald Trump is unwilling to set aside the 2020 elections. In his first major campaign event since leaving the White House, the Republican spoke this Saturday (26) to a large audience of followers in Wellington, Ohio, that last November’s election was “the fraud of the century” and that he didn’t lose.

“It was manipulated. We won the election with a landslide victory,” said Trump. “You know that, I know that, and you know who else knows that? The fake news knows that”, he said, taking the opportunity to criticize the press.

The former Republican president has come to classify what he says are “electoral fraud” as “North Korean-style” vote counting and the sort of thing “that the State Department used to criticize in communist countries.”

Citing an “audit” of the 2020 election being carried out by some Republican senators from Arizona – which is even contested by party members – Trump said he was confident there was plenty of evidence of fraud, though none of the lawsuits his campaign had. presented last year, questioning the result of the presidential election, were accepted by the American justice.

Attacks on “RINOs” and the Supreme Court

During the rally, held in support of pre-candidate Max Miller for the 2022 congressional election, Trump took the opportunity to criticize Republican lawmakers who opposed allegations that last year’s elections were rigged.

“We will never stop fighting for the real results of this election, whether Democrats or RINOs (Republicans in name only – republicans in name only) who stand in our way,” he said. “In many cases, the RINOs are worse than the Democrats. They think they can run our country like a dictatorship, but the American people are very smart, brave and fearless. And we’re not going to let that happen,” he said.

The US Supreme Court was another that did not escape the attacks. Trump said the country’s judges lack courage and feel “ashamed” by the highest court.

“The testimonies of hundreds and hundreds of election officials and election observers and witnesses across the country were signed under penalty of perjury, but they were silenced and never heard in court because so many of our judges were cowards. And our Supreme Court, I must say, I’m ashamed of our Supreme Court. I’m ashamed. They couldn’t be seen or used,” Trump said. In some cases, such as the Michigan court battle, these testimonies were considered by judges to be mere speculation.

Looking ahead without leaving 2020 behind

Closing his speech, Trump said he couldn’t stop talking about the 2020 elections. “You have to look back. We won the election in 2020. Who the hell knows what it will be in 2024. We won’t even have a country left. we’re not going to have a country. And if we don’t find out, we won’t be in a position to win in 2022 or 2024.”

The former president did not say whether he will run for the US presidency again. According to his team, the priority right now is electing the largest number of Republicans aligned with Trump in next year’s midterm elections. The influential Republican has two big events on his agenda this week: a visit to Texas, where he will meet Governor Greg Abbott, and a rally in Sarasota, Florida.