Two days after the FBI searched his Florida residence in search of official documents, former President Donald Trump experienced a moment this Wednesday that he had been avoiding for months: his statement, under oath, before the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, the turning point in an investigation initiated in 2019 for alleged irregularities in their businesses. The expectation generated by the appearance came to nothing when he refused to testify, taking advantage of the right established by the Fifth Amendment not to incriminate himself, something that his two eldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, also investigated, did not do when questioned in the last days. “I refused to answer the questions, relying on the rights and privileges granted to all citizens by the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said in a statement. The interrogation that was supposed to last hours was settled in less than a minute.

“I once asked myself, ‘If you’re innocent, why do you take the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company and your entire circle become the target of an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the media that spread fake news, you have no choice,” Trump said in the lengthy statement. “If you had any doubts about it, the raid on my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI, just two days before this statement, erased any uncertainty. I have absolutely no choice because the current Administration and many prosecutors in this country have abandoned all moral and ethical boundaries of decency.”

The tycoon had confirmed the appearance on his social network, Truth Social, late on Tuesday: “Tonight in New York. Seeing the racist attorney general of the State of New York tomorrow, in the continuation of the largest witch hunt in US history, ”he wrote about what he considers an operation of harassment by the Democrat James, who is African American, to advance his political career. “My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Rebublic!”. While the Republican invoked his right not to testify, his office published an extensive statement, in which Trump lashes out at James and the US government, as well as three video montages in which the prosecutor stated, among other things: “Never I will be afraid to challenge this illegitimate president.”

The tycoon was captured by photographers leaving his residence in Trump Tower, next to Central Park, aboard an armored vehicle with tinted windows. The former president’s caravan, surrounded by extreme security measures and howling sirens, headed south from Manhattan to the prosecutor’s office, where it arrived at nine in the morning. Secret service agents shielded access to the Prosecutor’s Office and the headquarters of the family emporium, helped by an unprecedented police deployment. The statement was expected to last throughout the day, perhaps even longer, but the former president’s refusal to answer dampened all expectations and returned the ball to the wing of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“I have done nothing wrong, so after five years of searching, the federal, state and local governments, along with the media fake news [noticias falsas]They haven’t found anything,” the former president said in his statement.

Trump had been buying time these months, postponing the statement again and again, even being favored by the death of his ex-wife Ivana the same week as his previous summons, at the end of July, which forced it to be suspended. But James’ office warned in May that the civilian investigation into the alleged makeup of Trump Organization assets was drawing to a close, and hoped today’s statement would precipitate conclusions. An imputation of charges cannot be derived from the process directed by James (only sanctions since it is a civil case), but it could reactivate the ailing criminal investigation that the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office also undertook in 2019 for the same reason: well-founded suspicions of that the Trump Organization misrepresented the value of properties such as golf courses and skyscrapers, misleading lenders and the IRS.

Journalists await the departure of Donald Trump from the New York prosecutor’s office this Wednesday.

JASON SZENES (EFE)

In addition to allegedly reactivating the criminal case opened by the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office, which could involve the imputation of crimes, Trump’s appearance before James could not be more inopportune, in the midst of a broad legal offensive, in which the investigation of the FBI on the classified documents that Trump would have taken with him from the White House, they join the open cause in Georgia for trying to reverse the result of the November 2020 elections and the purging of responsibilities for his involvement in the assault on the Capitol by a horde of his followers in January 2021. Trump is facing other minor processes, such as the tax makeover of a golf course in the State of New York, but what happens in his meeting with prosecutor James may cloud his political expectations, precisely when values ​​his candidacy for re-election in 2024. In addition, in the umpteenth judicial setback he has suffered in recent days, an appeals court gave the green light to a committee of the House of Representatives to see the tax returns of the tycoon, something that his lawyers resisted for 19 months.

Trump has always treated the James case, as well as that of the Manhattan District Attorney, as a political harassment operation. About James, he maintains that she persecutes him so viciously to promote her political career, and in fact the prosecutor presented her candidacy for governor of New York after the fall from grace of Andrew Cuomo, although she withdrew it shortly after. The Republicans, immersed in the primary process ahead of the mid-term elections, have closed ranks with him and assume the political motivation that Trump denounces in all the open cases against him

