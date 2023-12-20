Former United States President Donald Trump attacked the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court this Wednesday to expel him from the Republican primaries in that state for his role in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“A sad day in the United States,” wrote the former president (2017-2021) on his social network Truthin response to the ruling issued on Tuesday by Colorado's highest court, which has no precedent in the United States.

“What a shame for our country!!!,” Trump added in another publication on the social network, where he also suggested that the United States is becoming a “banana republic” and that the decision represents another example of “interference.” electoral”, as he has already stated before after judicial decisions against him.

Former US president and presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

In another publication, he asserted that President Joe “Biden should withdraw all of these false political accusations against me, both criminal and civil.”. Every case I fight is the work of the DOJ and the White House. “Such a thing has never happened in our country before.”

There is no indication that the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the White House had anything to do with the Colorado Supreme Court's decision.whose justices appealed to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits people who have participated in an insurrection from holding elected office.

Based on that amendment approved in 1868, the Colorado Supreme Court ordered the state secretary to exclude the name of the former president from the voting list in the Republican Party primary process in that state.

According to Trump campaign spokespersons, the former president plans to take the matter to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say.

The former president of the United States and candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Donald Trump, during a rally in Hialeah.

On your social network, Trump published an excerpt of the interview that George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turleyhe told the conservative Fox network, once the ruling was made public.

“This country is a powder keg and this court is simply throwing matches at it,” warned the academic, who was against the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court.which is made up entirely of judges nominated by Democratic Party governors.

Colorado will hold its presidential primaries on March 5, known as Super Tuesday, a key date on which 16 states will vote and which may define the race.

The Republican primaries begin next January 15 with the Iowa caucuses, and Trump is the favorite according to all the polls to once again face the now president, Democrat Joe Bidenin the November 2024 elections for the White House.

EFE