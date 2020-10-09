Washington: US President Donald Trump, on Thursday (local time), launched a verbal attack on Democratic rival Joe Biden, saying he had no plans to handle the corona virus situation. The Trump also criticized former Vice President Biden’s way of handling the H1N1 swine flu during the Obama administration.

Trump wrote in a tweet “Joe Biden has no plans to take down the Corona virus. He was a disaster in handling the H1N1 swine flu. Biden’s chief of staff says he had no clue.” If he had been in charge, now more than 2.2 million people would have died from the deadly disease. “

Former Vice President Biden has repeatedly criticized Trump’s way of dealing with the Kovid-19 epidemic. During the President’s first debate of the election, Biden criticized Trump’s response to the Corona virus epidemic, saying the President’s There is no plan and they took it lightly.

Most Corona Cases in America

America ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. Till date, 78 lakh people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 54 thousand new cases have come in America. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

Also read-

A record 3.48 lakh corona cases in the world in 24 hours, a total of 80 lakh active cases, 2.76 crore were corrected

Nobel Prize 2020: Louise Gulk of America won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2020