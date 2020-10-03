Trump is treated with experimental antibody cocktail

Donald Trump is with one after his corona infection experimental antibody cocktail been treated. The president did a dose of synthetic antibodies from the US pharmaceutical company Regeneron Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said in a notice released by the White House on Friday. This is a “precautionary measure”.

The president also consumes zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, a drug used to combat sleep disorders, the acid inhibitor famotidine and a daily aspirin.

“The President is tired, but in good spirits”writes Conley. Trump will be examined by a team of experts who will submit further treatment proposals. Trump’s wife is also infected with the corona virus Melania have only “slight cough and headache”.