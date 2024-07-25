Republican re-election candidate Donald Trump has had a new black beast since Sunday, when Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race and proposed the current vice president, Kamala Harris, in his place, irrevocably altering the political landscape in an unprecedented election year. In his first rally since the succession Democrat, in Charlotte, in the disputed state of North Carolina, Trump has this Wednesday attacked Harris as the perfect enemy. “She is ultra-liberal, much more liberal than [el senador izquierdista] Bernie Sanders is a horrible person who will destroy our country if elected,” he stressed. “Kamala, you’re fired, get out!” he said to the delight of those in attendance, using the catchphrase he used on the reality show. The newbiewhich was his springboard into politics: You’re fired (you are fired).

The campaign has changed from top to bottom in the last two weeks, since the attempted attack against the Republican in Pennsylvania and the subsequent Democratic crisis, but Trump has not innovated in his criticisms, perhaps only in explicitly denouncing Harris as responsible for the migration crisis at the border. “As border czarina, she has opened the border to 20 million foreigners, she wants open borders, she wants things that nobody wants,” he said, although the vice president has not at any time called for the elimination of border controls.

Biden asked Harris in March 2021 to work at the source, with the sending countries – especially those in Central America – to stop the wave of migration, but she was not tasked with ensuring border security. The difference is not reflected, however, in Trump’s speech, which attacks her en masse, as if the invasion denounced by the Republicans was his responsibility: the label of “border czarina” – a broken border, as repeatedly denounced by speakers at the Republican convention held last week in Milwaukee – is already inseparable from her person for Republicans. The former president made this clear the day before, in an unusual call with journalists, a very common practice among senior Democratic officials but almost unprecedented with Republicans. In the conversation, Trump made clear his main line of attack against Harris.

For the Republican campaign, the candidate for the Democratic nomination is a collaborator in what they consider an unmitigated failure of the Biden Administration, not only in terms of immigration policy, but also in economic policy, especially inflation, despite the fact that the latest CPI reading showed a modest increase of 3%, compared to more than 9% recorded in 2022. Harris is also, they say, complicit in hiding the president’s physical decline, which was highlighted by his poor performance in the debate against Trump on June 27, which precipitated the Democratic earthquake.

The Republican campaign has urged that any misogynistic or racist disqualification of Harris be avoided, aware that, far from undermining her, it could have a boomerang effect and give votes to the Democratic candidate. But Harris is also in Trump’s sights because of her progressive credentials. “She has destroyed San Francisco, we cannot let her be elected, [porque] wants another four years of chaos.”

Trump’s rather brief rally took place two hours before Biden’s address to the nation to explain the reasons for his resignation. Lacking any compelling arguments or programmatic proposals, the Republican ended his speech in Charlotte by boasting about how well-attended his campaign events are: “They never mention our crowds, but look at the beautiful crowds, the thousands of people who attend our rallies,” he exclaimed, while reviewing the attendance at his previous campaign events, listing in detail the number of people at each one, as if he were an accountant.

