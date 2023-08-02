Donald Trump assures that he will be indicted this Tuesday for assaulting the US Capitol.

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Donald Trump, former US President
The former president assured on Truth Social that prosecutor Jack Smith will announce the charges.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) affirmed that he will be indicted this Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. local time for the assault of thousands of his followers on the Capitol of the country on January 6, 2021.
Trump made the announcement on his social network, Truth Social, where he lashed out at the special prosecutor handling the case, Jack Smith.
“I heard that deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere in the 2024 presidential election, will release another false indictment against his favorite president, me, at 5:00 a.m.),” Trump said on his platform.
And he added: “Why didn’t they do this 2 and a half years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Lack of fiscal ethics!”
A grand jury in Washington DC is expected to vote at any moment in favor or not to indict the former president for the assault on the Capitol, but at the moment there is no official information that this has occurred.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT
AFP AND EFE
