The former American president Donald Trump requested this Monday the judge’s recusal in charge of the case in which he is accused of conspiring to annul the 2020 elections.

Judge Tanya Chutkan should leave the process due to statements she made in the past about the former president and that demonstrate his bias, Trump’s lawyers said in a court filing.

“In relation to other cases, the judge has suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned,” they said. “Such statements, made before this case began and without due process, are inherently disqualifying.”

“While he may have a genuine intention to give President Trump a fair trial (…), his public statements inevitably taint these proceedings, regardless of the outcome,” they added.

Jurists considered it unlikely that the motion will succeed because it is Chutkan herself who would have to voluntarily agree to withdraw from the case.

(Also read: How are the polls going in the United States? Donald Trump widens his lead over DeSantis)

Former President Donald Trump. See also Al Mazrouei and Al Jaber review global transformations in the energy sector Photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Last month, Chutkan set March 4, 2024 as the date to begin trying Trump for conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential elections, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

A favorite for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In calling for the judge’s recusal, Trump’s lawyers cited her comments in rulings against supporters of the former president accused of storming the Capitol in January 2021.

In an October 2022 sentencing of a woman for her role in the attack, Chutkan described that action as “an attempt to violently overthrow the government.”

(Also: From what age is someone classified as ‘too old’ to hold positions in the US?)

Donald Trump, favorite to win the Republican nomination, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In an apparent allusion to Trump, he added that the defendant was inspired by “blind loyalty to a person who, by the way, is still free today.”

“His comments suggest that he concluded, before this case, that President Trump is more deserving of a prison sentence than the defendant he was sentencing,” the former president’s lawyers said.

“Judge Chutkan should recuse herself from this case and order that this matter be randomly assigned to another judge,” they added.

(You can read: This was Donald Trump’s arrest in Georgia and the story of his first mugshot)

Judge Chutkan should recuse herself from this case and order that this matter be randomly assigned to another judge

Trump called the judge “highly partisan” and “prejudicial and unfair.”

61 years old, this judge appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama has issued strong sentences against assailants at the headquarters of Congress in Washington.

(Read on: Why is impeachment in Georgia a bigger challenge for former President Trump?)

He also has a history of litigation with Trump. In November 2021, he ruled against them, saying that “presidents are not kings.”

AFP