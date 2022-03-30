Former US President Donald Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to reveal any compromising information he may have against Hunter Biden, the son of current US leader Joe Biden.

In an interview broadcast Tuesday on “Just the News,” TTrump Claimed Moscow Mayor’s Wife Gave Hunter Biden $3.5 Million.

“That’s a lot of money,” he said. “Now I would think that Putin might know the answer to that. I think he should reveal it.” “I think we should know that answer,” he added.

Trump was accused by the House of Representatives in 2019 of trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky. to reveal what he said was compromising information about Biden’s son, who once worked for a Ukrainian energy company.

In his winning 2016 election campaign, Trump publicly called on Moscow to find missing emails from his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you can find the missing 30,000 emails, I think you’ll probably be heavily rewarded by our press,” Trump said at a conference in July 2016.

TIME