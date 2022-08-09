Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for individual donations on his website to deal with “the witch hunt” that he suffers after the FBI search of Mar-a-Lagothe mansion he owns in Palm Beach, in southeastern Florida, where this agency would be looking for official documents.

(Also read: Donald Trump: what is known about the FBI raid on the house in Mar-a-Lago)

In a letter sent to the subscribers of its digital platform, which head the words “Save America”Trump exposes what, in his opinion, is a “political persecution and witch hunt” and asks for the support of the people to continue the fight for the “Great American People”.

(It may interest you: Republicans call the raid on Trump’s house political persecution)

For this reason, the former US president (2017-2021) asks his followers to “please hurry up” to make a donation “immediately” to support it publicly “against this endless witch hunt,” he stresses.

“Now, as they see my endorsed candidates get big wins and see my dominance in all the polls, they are trying to stop the Republican Party and me once again,” he says in the letter that repeats much of what was expressed this Monday in his first statement, that “these are dark times for our nation.

Trump supporters in support of the former president. Photo: Giorgio Viera / AFP

Following the former president

A day after the search of the Trump mansion in Florida began by FBI agents in search of official documents, according to New York Timesan appeals court this morning authorized a committee of the United States House of Representatives to access the former president’s tax returns.

The Justice Department’s decision comes a year after the US Supreme Court ordered Trump give your tax returns to a prosecutor investigating your finances in New York.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo: See also Economy - Rampant inflation: a review of government strategies to control it Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP

As for the version of Times about the documents that the FBI is looking for in Mar-a-Lago, these would include, among others, classified material that Trump would have taken with him from the White House instead of having delivered it to the historical archive as required by law.

The Republican said Monday that “something like this had never happened to a president of the United States before.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe

more world news

– Venezuela announces reestablishment of relations with the Government of Colombia

– Zelensky proposes to ban the entry of Russian citizens to Western countries

– Explosions due to industrial fire in Cuba complicate extinction work