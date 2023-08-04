Former US President Donald Trump is already in Washington. There he appears this Thursday from 4:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time) in federal court to respond to the four charges that special prosecutor Jack Smith has filed against him for trying to alter the result of the November 2020 elections, in which the Republican was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden. In his appearance before Judge Moxila Upadyaha, the current White House contender is expected to plead not guilty to charges of witness tampering, conspiracy to defraud the US government, obstruction of legal process and conspiracy to violate civil rights. .

It is the third time in four months that Trump has appeared before a judge after being charged. In March he was charged in New York with falsifying accounting in connection with a payment to a porn actress to buy her silence about her alleged sexual relationship. In June, Smith charged him with 37 counts of illegally keeping classified material in his possession after he left the White House. In both cases, the former president has also pleaded not guilty.

