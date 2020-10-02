Highlights: US President Donald Trump Corona positive

Washington

US President Donald Trump has been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being found corona virus positive. They will be treated there. With this, there has been increased concern about his health. A day earlier he was found to be Corona positive and tweeted that he and First Lady Melania had quarantined together.

President Trump himself tweeted the video in which he wrote that he is in good health. He was going from the White House by helicopter. He wrote that it will be ensured that all things are well. Wearing a trump mask, he went to the helicopter on his own. He greeted the journalists but did not talk. Press Secretary Kelly McAnney has stated that the President will work from the Presidential Office at Walter Reed, taking precautions and on the advice of Physician-Medical Experts.



Advisor turned positive

Let me tell you that the test of Trump’s wife Melania Trump has also come positive. Both are now quarantined. The President’s advisor Hope Hicks accompanied her from Air Force One to the first presidential debates in Cleveland and was later found to be Corona positive. Trump had reported that Hicks was positive and said that he and First Lady Melania had undergone a corona test. Trump was quarantined only after Hicks was found positive and his test results were awaited.