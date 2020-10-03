US President Donald Trump has shifted to the hospital for treatment of Kovid-19 after being infected with the Corona virus. Corona virus-infected US President Donald Trump has arrived at Walter Reed Army Hospital, from where he will complete the next several days of government business.

Pictures aired on local television channels on Friday showed Donald Trump trudging on foot and accepting greetings from reporters before walking into Marine One. Earlier on Friday, the White House reported that Trump had detected Hulk signs of the Corona virus, but was well placed and would continue his work for the election in November.

Donald Trump said he thinks he is doing very well. He has released a short video message to his fans and thanked them for the support. Soon after reaching the hospital, he said that I want to thank all of you for this support. He himself informed that he is in Walter Reed Hospital.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus. Trump, 74, tweeted that tonight, Melania and I were confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus. We are immediately starting the process of isolation and treatment. We will face it together.

Trump’s doctor Sean Conley issued a statement saying that both the president and the first lady were still healthy. After this information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished President Donald Trump and his wife Melania to recover soon. All trips to Trump’s meetings and meetings outside the White House have been canceled. He was last seen Thursday afternoon returning from New Jersey to the White House.