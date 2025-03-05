Donald Trump has presented Devarjaye ‘DJ’ Daniel, A 13 -year -old teenager originally from Texas that has survived cancer, as a future United States Secret Service Agent In his recent discourse before Congress this Tuesday. Trump has highlighted the courage and determination of DJ, who was diagnosed in 2018 with a brain tumor and spinal cord cancer, conditions that gave him a life expectancy of only five months. However, DJ has challenged adversities and, since then, he has tirelessly pursued his dream of becoming a police officer.

DJ has attended the event dressed in the uniform of the Houston Police Department accompanied by his father. Trump has stressed that the boy has been appointed honorary agent in More than 900 agencies of application of the law throughout the country, reflecting the love and respect that the forces of the order profess.

In an unexpected gesture, the president has requested the new director of the Secret Service, Be curranto officially appoint DJ as an agent of the United States Secret Service. Curran has approached the young man and He has given him an official credentialmoment that was received with an ovation standing by the attendees. Visibly excited, DJ has shown its new identification to the public before hugging the director Curran.