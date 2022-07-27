<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>With their relationship, Ivana and Donald Trump were major media figures in the 1980s<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658896762677\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/a92d4779e07047d87fd4c7211f4547a89a034391w_crop1658895779486.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Ivana died on July 14 last."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Ivana died on July 14 last.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658896762935\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/ff09a16701abe2d3fed584c779f3fe4ea83a067cw_crop1658895813910.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="She is the mother of the oldest children of the former president."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>She is the mother of the oldest children of the former president.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658896763182\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/fd601921540658a5f17284ad1b397b3cf48e7a3cw_crop1658895829106.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The Trump family released a statement declaring sadness at the loss."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The Trump family released a statement declaring sadness at the loss.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658896763472\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/23c553f638e0650a48e70ae9ef9b2df26f50fcf3w_crop1658895855352.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Close friends of the deceased attended the funeral with sad faces."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Close friends of the deceased attended the funeral with sad faces.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658896763750\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/2f0248496d8bdf80bd178d391a540f123bb7c9ecw_crop1658895872819.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="In 2016 Ivana told the New York Post that she was an adviser and supporter of her ex-husband."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>In 2016 Ivana told the New York Post that she was an adviser and supporter of her ex-husband.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658896764075\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/2431281ead290fbd7b7b988d99229af24b346391w_crop1658895908500.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p><span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1658896764323\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/07\/26\/967c5854506704e9869bbef669de3dffe659a608w_crop1658895930951.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p><span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#Donald #Trump #appears #publicly #death #exwife #PHOTO
