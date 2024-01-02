The former president of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) This Tuesday he asked a court to reverse the decision of the state of Maine to expel him from the Republican primaries in that territory for his role during the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The former ruler is also preparing to appeal to the Supreme Court a similar decision of the Colorado Justice.

The Secretary of State of Maine, Democrat Shenna Bellows, announced Trump's disqualification last Thursday, alleging that the former president cannot participate in the elections for having participated in an “insurrection.”

The appeal by Trump's lawyers, filed in Kennebec Superior Court, asserts that Bellows “she had no legal authority” to eliminate the Republican from the primary, and that she should have recused herself for being “biased”.

The former president “will be unlawfully excluded from the vote as a result of the secretary's actions,” the petition reads.

An unprecedented failure



On December 19, in a ruling unprecedented in United States history, the Colorado Supreme Court expelled Trump from the Republican Party primaries in that state for his role in the assault on the Capitol.

The Colorado Republican Party asked the US Supreme Court to review the ruling, and Trump himself is expected to do the same in the coming hours, according to The Washington Post.

Later, on December 28, Maine became the second state to disqualify Trump. In this case, the decision was made by Bellows, the authority in charge of organizing the elections in that constituency.

In both cases, authorities considered that Trump participated in an attempted “insurrection,” which disqualifies him from holding public office, according to their interpretation of the Third Section of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

That amendment was approved in 1868, after the Civil War, with the aim of preventing the southern rebels of the Confederacy, who had sworn to the Constitution and then betrayed it, from coming to power.

These decisions, for now, only affect Colorado and Maine because In the US federal system, each state – and not the nation – is responsible for organizing the elections.

Another fifteen states, including Oregon, Virginia, New York and Nevada, are also deciding whether Trump can run for office.

In the complex American political and electoral system, where the states are in charge of organizing the presidential elections, each one has its own laws and rules, so similar demands can have a different outcome.

Due to these tensions between different states, In recent days, pressure has been growing on the US Supreme Court to take a stand and establish a position at the federal level..

In Maine, as in Colorado, the Republican primaries will be on March 5, a key date in the electoral calendar since it is the well-known 'Super Tuesday', with fifteen states called to the polls and that could define that contest prior to the November presidential elections.

On January 6, 2021, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol while lawmakers were in the process of certifying the election results that gave victory to the current president, Joe Biden.

EFE